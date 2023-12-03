STOCKHOLM (AP) — An independent watchdog says many Western arms companies failed to ramp up production in 2022 despite a strong increase in demand for weapons and military equipment. Labor shortages, soaring costs and supply chain disruptions were exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI. It said the arms revenue of the world’s 100 largest arms-producing and military services companies last year was $597 billion — a 3.5% drop from 2021.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.