ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Lack of rain and hot conditions in central New Mexico are leaving one of North America’s longest rivers in dire shape again. Water managers warned Thursday that stretches of the Rio Grande in the Albuquerque area could dry up without any rain. The irrigation district that covers the region is working with the Bureau of Reclamation and federal biologists to mitigate the effects on the endangered Rio Grande silvery minnow — a shimmery, pinky-sized native fish. Water users in the Middle Rio Grande have been given notice to anticipate changes soon to water availability and delivery schedules.

