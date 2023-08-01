IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Motorists should expect minor traffic delays as the Idaho Falls Water Division repairs a leaking waterline on Lomax Avenue beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

If there are no unforeseen issues, the repairs will be done by the evening commute; however, there is the potential the work could impact the evening commute. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes.

The location of the waterline repair is immediately west of the intersection of Lomax Avenue and Wabash Avenue. Westbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane and detoured around the construction site through E 1st Street and N Fanning Avenue.

Water service interruption is expected to be limited to a single location, and that location will be notified prior to any disruption in service.