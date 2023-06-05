IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Water Division is repairing a water service line near the 500 block of Skyline Drive.

The work was started earlier this morning and was anticipated to be completed fairly quickly; however, additional issues have resulted in a longer timeframe and a traffic detour.

Motorists traveling on S Skyline Drive are being detoured from Brentwood Drive to Westwood Street. Access will remain open to local property owners.

As this is a detour through residential streets, motorists are asked to slow down, use caution, watch for pedestrians, and be respectful of the neighborhood.

Barring unforeseen conditions, the work will be completed later Monday evening.

For questions or concerns, contact the Idaho Falls Water Division at (208) 612-8471.