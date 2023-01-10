CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Education has announced the participating Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) organizations in Wyoming.

The program reimburses participating organizations for nutritious meals and snacks served to children in child care centers and family day care homes. The program teaches good eating habits and assures that well-balanced, nourishing meals are served in these participating centers.

Organizations are reimbursed for meals provided to children who are up to 12 years of age. The same meals must be made available to all enrolled children at no separate charge regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age. There is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Centers are reimbursed for meals that are served at their center. Completing the income application helps the center receive meal reimbursement for the meals they serve. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), foster children, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and eligibility based on household income qualify for the meal claim reimbursements to the center as defined by the USDA Eligibility Guidelines.

LIST OF PROGRAM PARTICIPANTS BY COUNTY, 2022-23

Albany

U.W. Early Care & Education Center

Developmental Preschool and Day Care

Laramie Educational Afterschool Facility, Developmental Preschool and Day Care

Laramie Child Development, Laramie Head Start

Basic Beginnings South/Aaron’s Place

Big Horn

Basin Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Lovell Head Start Absaroka Head Start

Shooting Star Academy

Campbell

Boys and Girls Club of Campbell County

Campbell County Head Start, WY Child and Family Development

Scotty’s Toy Box

Child Developmental Services

Little Guy’s and Gal’s Day Care – Wildwood

Carbon

Rawlins Head Start, Carbon County Child Development

Saratoga Head Start, Carbon County Child Development

Converse

Douglas Child & Family Development, WY Child and Family Development

Glenrock Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development

Glenrock Boys and Girls Club, Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming

Crook

Moorcroft Head Start, WY Child and Family Development

Fremont

Lander Child Development Services, Child Development Services of Fremont County

Riverton Child Development Services, Child Development Services of Fremont County

Ethete Head Start/Early Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start

Ft. Washakie Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start

Great Plains Head Start, Eastern Shoshone & Northern Arapaho Birth to Five Head Start

Smart-Start Quality Care

World Cares Inc./Small World Children’s Center

Lander Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Riverton Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Fremont CSD #2 – Little Ram’s Learning Center

Fremont CSD #14 – Wyoming Indian School Learning Lab

Riverton branch of Boys and Girls Club of Central WY

Goshen

Lil’ Bits n Spurs Child Care

Torrington Learning Center, WY Child and Family Development

Lincoln Infant and Toddler Center, WY Child and Family Development

Stacey Houk Family Enrichment Center

Hot Springs

Thermopolis Center, Absaroka Head Start

Johnson

Buffalo Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Buffalo Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming

Buffalo Children’s Center

Laramie

F.E. Warren AFB Child Development Center

F.E. Warren Youth Center

Cheyenne Head Start – Wyoming Child and Family

Foundations Learning Academy

World of Wonder

Triumph Early Learning Center

Alphabet Academy

Alphabet Academy II

Alphabet Academy III

Alphabet Academy IV

Laramie County CSD #1:

Henderson Elementary – Supper

Sunrise Elementary – Supper

Johnson Junior High – Supper

South High School – Supper

Afflerbach Elementary-Supper

Arp Elementary-Supper

Alta Vista Elementary-Supper

Baggs Elementary-Supper

Rossman Elementary-Supper

Kiddie Kollege

Cheyenne Family YMCA AT Risk

Cheyenne Family Child Care

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, At Risk

Lincoln

The Playroom Learning Center, Afton, Alpine, Thayne

Kemmerer Child Development Center, Lincoln Uinta Child Development Association (LUCDA)

Afton Child Development Center, LUCDA

Thayne Child Development Center, LUCDA

Alpine Child Development Center, LUCDA

Natrona

Natrona County School District #1, Bar Nunn, Cottonwood, Evansville, Journey Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Midwest- (PK and Midwest School Supper), Pathways Innovation Center and Sagewood Elementary

Casper College, Inga Thorson Early Childhood Learning Center

Mountain Ridge Akidemy

Sunshine Corner Day Care

Learning Junction Children’s Center

Natrona County Head Start/Home Start, WY Child and Family Development

Natrona County Early Head Start, WY Child and Family Development

Casper Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development

Mills – Wyoming Child and Family

Greater Casper Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Mills Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Lincoln Branch Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Paradise Valley Boys and Girls Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Verda James, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Busy Bumblebees Child Care Center

Neighborhood Child Caring Center

Neighborhood Child Learning Center

Kids Campus, Casper Housing Authority

Wildwood Child and Adult Care Food Program (Sponsor of home daycares throughout the state)

Niobrara

Lusk Early Childhood Center, WY Child and Family Development

Park

The Learning Garden

Winsor Castle Daycare & Preschool

Cody Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Powell Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

A Little Paradise

The Crane Academy

True North Academy

Platte

Platte County Day Care/Kid’s Kastle

Wheatland Early Childhood Center, Wyoming Child and Family Development

Guernsey Early Childhood Center, Wyoming Child and Family Development

Sheridan

Tongue River Child’s Place

Children’s Center

Sheridan Head Start, Absaroka Head Start

Harmony Child Care Center

Sublette

Children’s Discovery Center

The REAL Center/The Redstone Early Active Learning Center

Sweetwater

Green River Head Start, Sweetwater County Head Start

Rock Springs Head Start, Sweetwater County Head Start

Teton

The Children’s Learning Center – Head Start/Early Head Start Mercill Site and Rafter J Site

Uinta

Children’s Learning Foundation, Evanston Child Development Center

Bridger Valley Child Development Center, Mountain View, LUCDA

Children’s Learning Foundation, Evanston Child Development Association

Evanston Child Development Center, Evanston Child Development Association

Lil’ Rascals Academy

Washakie

Worland Head Start, Abasorka Head Start

Weston

Newcastle Child Development Center, Weston County Child Development Center

Upton Child Development Center, Weston County Child Development Center

Little One’s Family Child Care

Resources, Training, Links & Forms

All of the necessary program documents can now be found on the WDE’s CNP Application and Claim website. You will find this information under Applications, then Download Forms.

For more information, contact Judy DiRienzo, Wyoming Department of Education Nutrition Section, at 307-777-6262 or judith.dirienzo@wyo.gov.

