CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) has released the 2023-28 Wyoming Digital Learning Plan to ensure that Wyoming’s students have equitable access to opportunities at the forefront of digital learning that allow them to attain technological skills required by the workforce, postsecondary education or military through student-centered strategies that respond to local guidance and needs.

You can view a summary of the plan here.

“I am proud of the work to update the digital learning plan as it not only better prepares students for jobs through new increased opportunities to master the use of industry and workplace technology, but also develops digital citizenship and creates greater efficiencies and more streamlined support to our teachers,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Deganfelder said.

The plan enhances student-centered learning by increasing technology and data use in the classroom, and supports educators to effectively implement these innovative resources into their practice. Student-centered learning will allow Wyoming students, including those with disabilities and English language learners, to have more control and responsibility in their education by actively engaging learning processes that best suit their needs and abilities. This also includes nurturing further collaboration between schools and community and industry partners to increase project and work-based learning opportunities.

Digital citizenship underscores the plan to ensure students possess skills to use digital tools, such as the internet, social media, and artificial intelligence, in a safe, respectful, and responsible manner. Data privacy and security is also prioritized to model best practices and assure that data is maintained in a safe and lawful manner.

Additionally, the plan offers strategies for addressing the plan’s themes at the state, postsecondary, district, and school levels. The recommendations can help each segment understand their role and guide decisions about where to focus efforts to best support students and respond to community needs.

Development of the plan was directed by the Digital Learning Plan Advisory Panel, a group of individuals with expertise from each segment of Wyoming’s education system; and was guided by stakeholder input via listening sessions, surveys, and focus groups. The WDE will work with the panel and additional partners to implement the state strategies identified in the plan as well as work with districts and schools to support their efforts to implement plans.

The plan aligns with Degenfelder’s 2023-27 WDE Strategic Plan, Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating Delivery of Education (RIDE) initiative, and the Wyoming State Board of Education Profile of a Graduate initiative; and provides flexible strategies to incorporate technology and data into instruction, improve technology infrastructure, and support educator training at all levels of Wyoming’s education system.