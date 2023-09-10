CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) will participate in the National Day of Service and Remembrance to honor and thank local first responders and public servants for their dedication to our community.

Staff members from the WDE will drop off treats, cards of support, and more to Cheyenne and Laramie County employees on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Superintendent Megan Degenfelder has encouraged every individual at the WDE to foster a tradition of service to model being a good community partner and a civically engaged American citizen.

“As we champion citizenship for students as part of our strategic plan, it is important that we as adults and education leaders model what it means to be a citizen with public efforts such as the National Day of Service. We are grateful for the men and women who serve our community and help keep us safe. Thank you to all first responders and public servants!”

The September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance is a federally-recognized National Day of Service that happens on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Many Americans engage in some form of charitable service, making 9/11 Day the largest annual day of charitable service in the United States.

WDE team members will visit the offices of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, Laramie County Emergency Management Agency, Laramie County Fire Department, Cheyenne Police Department, American Medical Response (EMTs), Cheyenne Fire and Rescue, Wyoming Military Department Joint Forces Readiness Center, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, City of Cheyenne Public Works Department and Laramie County Public Works Department.