ALLEN, Texas (AP) — A gunman killed eight people and wounded seven others – three critically – in a shooting at a Dallas-area mall before being fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be nearby. Authorities on Saturday did not immediately provide details about the victims in Allen, Texas, but witnesses reported seeing children among them. Some say they also saw what appeared to be a police officer and a mall security guard unconscious on the ground. The shooting that sent hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic was the latest episode of gun violence to strike the country.

By JAKE BLEIBERG and REBECCA BOONE Associated Press

