MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Weather-permitting, the Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, will open Friday, May 26 at 8 a.m.

Watch for quickly changing weather, including winter weather conditions with heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions.

Temporary road closures due to winter weather can occur any time on the highway given its high elevation. Plan to have alternate routes for travel should the highway close.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.