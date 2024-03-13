POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello has partnered with PROS Consulting, Inc. to launch the City’s first Parks, Recreation, Open Space, & Trails (PROST) Plan.

The website provides ways to engage with the City and learn more regarding the plan, the process, and upcoming opportunities to get involved.

Interactive engagement activities have been provided on the website including a survey regarding recreation amenities in Pocatello as well as a mapping activity where you can share your favorite place to recreate or highlight areas that you may have suggestions or feedback on.

The website can be accessed by clicking on the following link: engagepros.mysocialpinpoint.com/Pocatello

The PROST Plan was identified in the City’s recently adopted Comprehensive Plan as a priority project. The Plan will provide an inventory and analysis of current facilities and programs, a needs analysis, a park design manual, a capital improvement plan, an operations and maintenance plan, as well as funding and implementation strategies.

Overall, the Plan will provide needed guidance moving forward in creating quality public spaces, facilities, and programs for the community.