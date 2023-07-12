(KIFI/KXPI)
Hillcrest 7
Dirty Birds 18U 12
GAME 1:
Pocatello Rebels 5
JNS Baseball 15
GAME 2:
Pocatello Rebels 7
JNS Baseball 5
GAME 1:
Jackson Giants 2
Idaho Falls Bandits 21
GAME 1:
Shelley 8
4B Post 23 “A” 5
GAME 1:
Marsh Valley 4
Cowboys Red 7
GAME 2:
Marsh Valley 2
Cowboys Red 11
