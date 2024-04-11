(KIFI)

BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Highland  14
Blackfoot  6

Century  4
Preston  7

GAME 1:
American Falls  2 
South Fremont  17

GAME 2:
American Falls  3 
South Fremont  9

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Shelley   1
Idaho Falls 6

Pocatello  12
Preston 2

Skyline  15
Blackfoot  13

Hillcrest  14
Bonneville  3

American Falls  0
South Fremont  16

Snake River  2
Marsh Valley 7

Bear Lake  0
Malad 10

Soda Springs  20
West Side  5

