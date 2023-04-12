(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge 11
Madison 5
GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge 13
Madison 2
GAME 1:
Rigby 10
Skyline 4
GAME 1:
Preston 7
Century 5
GAME 2:
Century 4
Preston 5
Sugar-Salem 3
Marsh Valley 5
Bear Lake 1
American Falls 5
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Hillcrest 16
Bonneville 1
Shelley 6
Idaho Falls 14
Teton 5
South Fremont 13
West Jefferson 13
North Fremont 3
Declo 11
Firth 1
Bear Lake 0
Malad 10
