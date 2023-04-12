(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Thunder Ridge  11 
Madison  5  

GAME 2:
Thunder Ridge  13 
Madison  2

GAME 1:
Rigby  10
Skyline  4

GAME 1:
Preston  7
Century  5

GAME 2:
Century  4
Preston  5

Sugar-Salem 3
Marsh Valley  5

Bear Lake  1
American Falls  5

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Hillcrest  16
Bonneville  1

Shelley  6
Idaho Falls  14

Teton  5
South Fremont  13

West Jefferson  13
North Fremont  3

Declo  11
Firth  1

Bear Lake  0
Malad  10

