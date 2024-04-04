(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Bonneville 7
Blackfoot 17
Idaho Falls 3
Hillcrest 2
Madison 15
Rigby 12
Highland 14
Thunder Ridge 0
Shelley 7
Skyline 17
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Bonneville 9
Blackfoot 10
Skyline 16
Shelley 17
West Jefferson 2
South Fremont 17
Firth 14
Sugar-Salem 12
