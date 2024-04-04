(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
Bonneville  7
Blackfoot  17

Idaho Falls  3
Hillcrest  2

Madison  15
Rigby  12

Highland  14
Thunder Ridge  0

Shelley  7
Skyline   17

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Bonneville  9
Blackfoot  10

Skyline  16
Shelley  17

West Jefferson 2 
South Fremont 17

Firth 14
Sugar-Salem 12

