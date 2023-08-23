(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Shelley 1
Century 3
Idaho Falls 0
Rigby 1
Snake River 0
Teton 11
GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Pocatello 2
Twin Falls 1
Madison 5
Hillcrest 1
Snake River 3
Teton 4
H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Highland 3
Hillcrest 1
West Jefferson 0
Sugar-Salem 2
West Jefferson 1
American Falls 2
Ririe 0
South Fremont 3
Rockland 3
Raft River 0
West Side 2
Grace 3
Carey 2
Mackay 3
