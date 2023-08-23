(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. SOCCER
Shelley  1
Century  3

Idaho Falls  0
Rigby  1

Snake River  0
Teton  11

GIRLS H.S. SOCCER
Pocatello  2
Twin Falls  1

Madison  5
Hillcrest  1

Snake River  3
Teton  4

H.S. VOLLEYBALL (SETS WON)
Highland  3
Hillcrest  1

West Jefferson  0
Sugar-Salem 2

West Jefferson  1
American Falls  2

Ririe  0
South Fremont  3

Rockland  3
Raft River  0

West Side  2
Grace  3

Carey  2
Mackay 3

