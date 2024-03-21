(KIFI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
GAME 1:
Madison 13
Preston 1
GAME 2:
Madison 7
Preston 3
Snake River 0
Malad 3
North Fremont 11
West Jefferson 2
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
Meridian 0
Pocatello 4
Preston 4
Marsh Valley 5
Snake River 14
Malad 3
