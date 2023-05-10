(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Highland 12
Thunder Ridge 2
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Blackfoot 2
Bonneville 9
GAME 2:
Blackfoot 10
Bonneville 3
GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Skyline 15
Shelley 9
Bonneville 10
Idaho Falls 15
Hillcrest 9
Blackfoot 11
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Malad 16
Bear Lake 1
2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
North Fremont 10
Firth 5
West Jefferson 13
North Fremont 1
