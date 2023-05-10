(KIFI/KXPI)
BOYS H.S. BASEBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
Highland  12
Thunder Ridge   2

4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
GAME 1:
Blackfoot   2
Bonneville  9

GAME 2:
Blackfoot  10
Bonneville  3

GIRLS H.S. SOFTBALL
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
Skyline 15
Shelley  9

Bonneville  10
Idaho Falls  15

Hillcrest  9
Blackfoot  11

2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
Malad  16
Bear Lake  1

2A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
North Fremont  10
Firth  5

West Jefferson  13
North Fremont   1

