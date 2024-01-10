IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – With the ongoing winter storm, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport has decided out of an abundance of caution to postpone Wednesday night’s master plan open house.

Due to slick roads and continued snow across Idaho, the airport made the decision out of consideration for the safety of attendees, staff and others. The airport will reschedule the open house at a future date and update the public on any future plans.

The airport’s primary concern is ensuring the wellbeing of our community and preventing any risks associated with winter travel. Additionally key presenting staff for Wednesday night’s meeting are unable to travel to Idaho Falls due to road conditions.

The IDA Airport Master Plan is a comprehensive study of the airport to help identify the short, medium, and long-term development plans needed to support future aviation demand. The plan provides the developmental framework for the airport to ensure appropriate planning for future needs.

The plan is updated every five to 10 years to ensure compliance with changes in airport design, economic changes, technological changes in aviation and passenger travel needs. The last IDA Master Plan was completed in 2010.

This current comprehensive master planning process was initiated in August of 2021. Studies completed during the undertaking detail an increase in passenger travel and significant growth in air cargo operations.

Throughout the master planning process, the airport has held three public meetings and shared detailed information online at www.ifairportmp.com. The public is also able to provide public input on this site.