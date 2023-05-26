We’re still under low pressure and we’ll probably have a more active day today with storminess. It will be cooler under the cloud cover and scattered areas of rain and storms have a 70% chance on the board. We had some storms last night and the showers continued north across the upper highlands overnight, but loss energy – so more rain. Heavy downpours, small hail, winds of 20-50mph can be expected with storms and chances of those continue into tomorrow, Sunday and slightly warmer into Sunday. Memorial Day will have clouds and 50% chance of showers and 70’s, then a warm up and more summer-like temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday into the 80’s, ahead of another front to blow up and storm up and take temperatures to more seasonal averages (low 70’s). Please this weekend, take care of yourself, others, pets, and remember why we have a long weekend. Watch us at 5am until 1pm everyday. Thanks for making us part of your world.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather