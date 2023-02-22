By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein could get another long prison term at a Los Angeles court hearing. A judge is scheduled to sentence the former movie mogul on Thursday morning to up to 18 years in prison after he was convicted in December of raping and sexually assaulting an Italian model and actor during a 2013 film festival. That would come on top of the more than 20 years he is already serving for a similar conviction in New York. Before the sentencing, the defense will argue that Weinstein deserves a new trial. Jurors acquitted him on a charge involving another woman, and failed to reach verdicts on counts involving two more.