WEISER, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in Weiser on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vendome Event Center, located at 309 State St.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Idaho Department of Financial Management Administrator Alex Adams

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen

Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Supervisor Josh Royse

Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

Idaho Department of Lands Division Administrator Mick Thomas

Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley

“It is an honor to host my next Capital for a Day in Weiser,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Washington County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”