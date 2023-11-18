POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Sweet redemption for the West Side Pirates. After blowing a big lead in a regular season loss to Declo and missing out on the 2A title last season, West Side is back on top after a dominating 41-13 win against the Hornets Friday.

The Pirates dominated their way from the get-go, scoring two touchdowns in the first two quarters to take a 14-0 lead. Declo closed that gap to 14-7 at halftime.

But in the second half, West Side would keep its opponent down and out. A pair of touchdowns as well as a pick six extended the lead on the scoreboard, and the defense came up with five takeaways in a stellar performance.

After its three-peat ended last season, West Side returns to glory with its fourth championship in five seasons and ninth overall.