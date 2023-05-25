CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A logging company hoping to build a pesticide facility in West Virginia has withdrawn an application for an air permit following vehement opposition from residents. In a letter Wednesday to state regulators, Allegheny Wood Products cited a further review of its business needs as the reason for the application’s withdrawal. The company wanted to construct a fumigation facility in Hardy County to treat logs set to be shipped overseas. The air permit would have let the facility emit up to nearly 10 tons of methyl bromide into the atmosphere each year. Residents say the facility would have threatened their health and the environment.

