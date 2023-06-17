By Raja Razek and Travis Nichols, CNN

(CNN) — Embattled West Virginia University men’s head basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday night in Pittsburgh, according to police.

Pittsburgh Police said in a statement that just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers observed a black SUV with the driver’s door open in the middle of the road, blocking traffic. The vehicle had a “flat and shredded tire,” according to the statement.

Police said they directed the driver, Robert Huggins of Morgantown, West Virginia, to move the vehicle off the road and noticed Huggins was having difficulty maneuvering the SUV. Police said they questioned Huggins and, suspecting he was intoxicated, performed standard field sobriety tests, which Huggins failed.

Huggins was placed in custody without incident and transported for further testing.

A copy of the police report obtained by CNN affiliate WTAE states that a breathalyzer test registered a blood alcohol level of 0.21% for Huggins, nearly three times Pennsylvania’s legal limit of 0.08%.

The 16-year Mountaineers head coach was later released from custody and will face a preliminary hearing at a later date.

CNN has reached out to Huggins’ representatives for comment.

“West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in the City of Pittsburgh,” West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics said in a statement. “We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete.”

Last month, Huggins had his salary reduced by $1 million per year and received a three-game suspension after he used a homophobic slur while appearing on a Cincinnati radio show. Huggins was also instructed to participate in sensitivity training and had his multiyear contract amended to a year-to-year deal.

After his comments, Huggins apologized and admitted there was no excuse for his hurtful language.

“I deeply regret my actions,” Huggins said. “I also regret the embarrassment and disappointment it has caused our Athletics family, members of our campus community and the state of West Virginia.”

At the time, WVU president E. Gordon Gee described the long-time Mountaineers coach’s language as “inexcusable” and “offensive.”

Huggins was previously arrested for DUI in 2004, while the head men’s coach for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats. Huggins pleaded no contest to those charges, according to CNN affiliate WLWT. He was suspended by the school for more than two months over the incident.

