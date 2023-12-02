HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia prison inmate whose infant daughter has been missing for more than two years has been indicted on murder and other charges. A grand jury indicted Shannon Patrick Overstreet on charges of murder; death of a child by a parent, guardian or custodian or other persons by child abuse, and concealment of a deceased human body. Police in Huntington, West Virginia say investigators collected evidence indicating Overstreet was responsible for the death of Angele Nichole Overstreet and for concealing and disposing of her remains. Overstreet is in prison for unrelated crimes of malicous wounding and forgery.

