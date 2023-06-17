West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. The arrest Friday night in Pittsburgh comes a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur during a radio interview. According to a police report, officers saw an SUV with a shredded tired blocking traffic. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence. He’ll have a preliminary hearing at a later date. It was Huggins’ second such arrest. The other occurred in 2004 when he was the coach at Cincinnati. West Virginia’s athletic department says it’s aware of the incident and will take action once it completes a review.

