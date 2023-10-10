A storm from the northwest arrives Tuesday evening. We’ll see scattered rain and snow showers through Wednesday. Snow levels will drop to about 7,000 feet. Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a chance of rain. An overnight low in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. South southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Rain for Wednesday with a high temperature in the lower 50’s for the Plain. Possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Southwest winds at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Scattered showers for Wednesday night, with a chance of mountain snow showers. A low temperature in the upper 30’s. West winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A few leftover showers for Thursday, with partly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 50’s. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

