Fairly quiet weather tonight, with just a slight chance of late-night showers. Mainly seeing those showers in the SE highlands. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

Showers and thunderstorms for Thursday, with highs in the upper 60’s. Winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30mph. More showers for Thursday night, with gusty winds. A low around 42°.

Friday, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. A high in the upper 50’s . South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

A chance of showers for Saturday and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.

FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt

increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical

levels.