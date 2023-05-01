Fairly quiet weather tonight, with just a slight chance of late-night showers. Mainly seeing those showers in the SE highlands. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain.
Showers and thunderstorms for Thursday, with highs in the upper 60’s. Winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30mph. More showers for Thursday night, with gusty winds. A low around 42°.
Friday, a chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. A high in the upper 50’s . South southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
A chance of showers for Saturday and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.
FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON
Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.
- WHAT…Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
- WHERE…Portions of central Idaho, eastern Idaho and southeast
Idaho, including the following areas, in central Idaho,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region and Wood River
Foothills. In eastern Idaho, Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park and Teton
Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains,
Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Marsh and Arbon
Highlands.
- WHEN…Through Sunday afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.