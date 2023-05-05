jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

Wettest counties in Idaho

Rain, sleet, snow, hail, wintry mix. Precipitation takes on many forms, and the degree to which climate change affects precipitation levels comes down to something almost everyone learns about in school—Earth’s water cycle. A system in endless motion, the water cycle traces the process through which water exists in its three primary phases—liquid, solid, and gas—as it moves perpetually between the Earth and its atmosphere.

Increases in precipitation frequency and intensity are markers of climate change. When temperatures rise and oceans grow warmer, the amount of water that evaporates into the atmosphere—and the speed at which it does so—also increases. As atmospheric circulation carries the moisture-rich air over land or pushes it into a storm system, heavy rain or snow is often the result.

The continental U.S. on average received about 30 inches of precipitation between March 2022 and February 2023. Traditionally “wet” regions—such as Washington state and Alaska in the northwest and Georgia and Mississippi in the southeast—continue to have some of the rainiest counties in the United States. Other areas such as Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska, as well as pockets of the South and of California, experience the opposite extreme: drought, also largely a product of climate change.

Stacker cited data from theNational Centers for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Idaho that receive the most precipitation through rain, sleet, or snow. Counties are ranked by five-year precipitation averages in inches as of February 2023 with rainfall over the past year serving as a tiebreaker. Supplementary data on how last year’s precipitation compares to the 100-year average for the area is also included.



Canva

#44. Jerome County

– Five-year precipitation average: 8.05 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 7.17 inches (#16 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.56 inches below norm



Canva

#43. Lincoln County

– Five-year precipitation average: 8.30 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 8.24 inches (#25 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.29 inches below norm



Canva

#42. Gooding County

– Five-year precipitation average: 8.88 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 8.38 inches (#23 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.80 inches below norm



Canva

#41. Minidoka County

– Five-year precipitation average: 8.92 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 8.82 inches (#52 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.91 inches below norm



B Brown // Shutterstock

#40. Jefferson County

– Five-year precipitation average: 9.01 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 8.49 inches (#51 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.20 inches below norm



Canva

#39. Canyon County

– Five-year precipitation average: 9.64 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 9.69 inches (#68 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.14 inches above norm



Canva

#38. Twin Falls County

– Five-year precipitation average: 10.76 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 10.03 inches (#26 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.50 inches below norm



Canva

#37. Owyhee County

– Five-year precipitation average: 11.59 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 11.33 inches (#46 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.24 inches below norm



davidrh // Shutterstock

#36. Butte County

– Five-year precipitation average: 11.82 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 12.86 inches (#65 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.72 inches below norm



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#35. Ada County

– Five-year precipitation average: 12.21 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 12.20 inches (#67 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.13 inches below norm



Canva

#34. Payette County

– Five-year precipitation average: 12.25 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 11.74 inches (#46 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.06 inches below norm



Tucker James // Shutterstock

#33. Bingham County

– Five-year precipitation average: 13.26 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 13.92 inches (#73 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.42 inches above norm



Canva

#32. Cassia County

– Five-year precipitation average: 14.88 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 15.07 inches (#64 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.45 inches below norm



David Gilder // Shutterstock

#31. Clark County

– Five-year precipitation average: 15.12 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 15.57 inches (#54 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.54 inches below norm



Canva

#30. Madison County

– Five-year precipitation average: 15.23 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 13.76 inches (#52 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.07 inches below norm



Canva

#29. Power County

– Five-year precipitation average: 15.61 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 17.89 inches (#97 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.97 inches above norm



Canva

#28. Blaine County

– Five-year precipitation average: 15.91 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 17.42 inches (#54 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.39 inches below norm



Canva

#27. Oneida County

– Five-year precipitation average: 16.18 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 19.34 inches (#82 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.81 inches above norm



Canva

#26. Bannock County

– Five-year precipitation average: 17.30 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 19.82 inches (#79 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.31 inches above norm



Canva

#25. Elmore County

– Five-year precipitation average: 17.97 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 18.44 inches (#48 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.74 inches below norm



MKStyle // Shutterstock

#24. Gem County

– Five-year precipitation average: 17.97 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 18.60 inches (#63 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.20 inches below norm



Canva

#23. Lemhi County

– Five-year precipitation average: 18.30 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 17.92 inches (#30 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.25 inches below norm



Canva

#22. Camas County

– Five-year precipitation average: 19.41 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 19.69 inches (#28 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.71 inches below norm



Canva

#21. Washington County

– Five-year precipitation average: 19.43 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 18.31 inches (#32 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -2.34 inches below norm



Canva

#20. Custer County

– Five-year precipitation average: 20.10 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 21.47 inches (#61 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -1.11 inches below norm



Canva

#19. Fremont County

– Five-year precipitation average: 21.07 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 21.90 inches (#73 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.23 inches above norm



Canva

#18. Franklin County

– Five-year precipitation average: 21.23 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 24.23 inches (#81 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.18 inches above norm



Canva

#17. Bear Lake County

– Five-year precipitation average: 21.48 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 24.14 inches (#96 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.71 inches above norm



Canva

#16. Bonneville County

– Five-year precipitation average: 21.55 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 21.75 inches (#82 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.42 inches above norm



Canva

#15. Caribou County

– Five-year precipitation average: 22.18 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 23.90 inches (#89 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 1.49 inches above norm



Canva

#14. Nez Perce County

– Five-year precipitation average: 22.57 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 25.48 inches (#107 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.52 inches above norm



Canva

#13. Teton County

– Five-year precipitation average: 24.35 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 23.01 inches (#72 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.29 inches above norm



melissamn // Shutterstock

#12. Lewis County

– Five-year precipitation average: 25.54 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 27.50 inches (#96 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 2.04 inches above norm



Canva

#11. Boise County

– Five-year precipitation average: 28.01 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 30.50 inches (#70 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.07 inches below norm



Norm Lane // Shutterstock

#10. Benewah County

– Five-year precipitation average: 28.13 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 31.49 inches (#66 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 0.11 inches above norm



Canva

#9. Adams County

– Five-year precipitation average: 28.15 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 26.86 inches (#25 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.62 inches below norm



Canva

#8. Kootenai County

– Five-year precipitation average: 28.93 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 32.02 inches (#62 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -0.31 inches below norm



Danita Delimont // Shutterstock

#7. Latah County

– Five-year precipitation average: 29.88 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 33.69 inches (#94 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: 3.10 inches above norm



Canva

#6. Valley County

– Five-year precipitation average: 30.35 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 30.48 inches (#23 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -5.69 inches below norm



Canva

#5. Bonner County

– Five-year precipitation average: 31.51 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 32.80 inches (#34 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.11 inches below norm



Canva

#4. Boundary County

– Five-year precipitation average: 34.53 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 34.85 inches (#41 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.23 inches below norm



Canva

#3. Idaho County

– Five-year precipitation average: 35.54 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 34.03 inches (#41 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.51 inches below norm



Canva

#2. Clearwater County

– Five-year precipitation average: 41.60 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 41.91 inches (#34 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -4.88 inches below norm



jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#1. Shoshone County

– Five-year precipitation average: 41.93 inches

– Precipitation over the past year: 43.91 inches (#45 rainiest year since 1895)

– Precipitation compared to 1901-2000 average: -3.62 inches below norm