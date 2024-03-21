IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Authorities are searching for a white supremacist Idaho prison inmate and an accomplice who fled after the accomplice shot and wounded corrections officers as they were transporting the inmate from a Boise hospital, according to police.

As the manhunt continues, law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Idaho are on high alert.

According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the alert is a general warning to remain vigilant.

Much like the Blue Alert the public received Wednesday, putting law enforcement on high alert ensures every law enforcement officer in the state is on the lookout for the suspects.

The State Fusion Center sent the alert out to police dispatch and other local, state and tribal agencies.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Lovell says considering the suspects’ actions and connection to white supremacists groups, law enforcement believes the suspects would be willing to commit acts of violence again. And those acts would either be directed at law enforcement officers or people of color.

“These kind of incidents are very particularly concerning because you’ve got individuals that attacked law enforcement violently in a public place at a hospital, no less,” Lovell said. “We hope that the end result is that these people are taken into custody and and dealt with appropriately through the justice system. And no one else is hurt in the process.”

Despite the situation in the state capital, local law enforcement is going about business as usual for now.

But according to Lovell, they are prepared to bring in more resources for an all hands on deck scenario should they receive evidence the escapee and his accomplice are heading to the eastern side of Idaho.