The future of fossil fuels that are warming the planet are at the core of negotiations at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai. There’s a push to phase them out, but in the background of those discussions are technologies for carbon capture and carbon removal. Oil companies argue they can help achieve net-zero emissions in a world that will always burn some oil and gas. Climate change activists are concerned that they are an unproven distraction that may only extend the life of the fossil fuels. The International Energy Agency says the history of carbon capture so far has been one of unmet expectations.

