ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Monthslong tension between three coup-hit countries in West Africa and the regional bloc known as ECOWAS boiled over when the nations announced their immediate withdrawal from the bloc, accusing it of a lack of support and “inhumane” coup-related sanctions. The juntas of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso said on Sunday that instead of helping their countries fight security threats, ECOWAS imposed “illegitimate, inhumane and irresponsible” sanctions when they staged the coups “to take their destiny into their own hands.” It’s the first time in the bloc’s nearly 50 years that its members are withdrawing in such a manner. Analysts say it’s an unprecedented blow to the body and a further threat to the region’s stability.

