The biggest day of this year’s primary campaign is approaching. Fifteen states — plus American Samoa — vote in contests known as Super Tuesday. The election promises to provide all sorts of clues to political junkies about the presidential race in November. Will Donald Trump keep rolling? Will Nikki Haley give in to pressure to drop out? Can President Joe Biden put aside doubts among Democrats? There are also intriguing contests in California, Texas, North Carolina and elsewhere that could provide clues to the fall general elections.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.