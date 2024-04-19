REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Sunnier weather brings more construction. The City of Rexburg is currently heading up their CRABS Project. This includes road work on University Boulevard, Pioneer Road and S. Yellowstone Highway. It is fully paid for by a $2 million grant.

CRABS is an acronym that stands for Cement Recycled Asphalt Based Stabilization. This describes the process the City is using to repave their roads. Keith Davidson, the Rexburg Public Works Director, says the CRABS process is both efficient and cost effective.

“We pulverize the existing asphalt, and we reuse that as base material and mix in some cement with it to help stabilize that base and then we pave over the top of that,” Davidson said.

The Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) is currently working on an interchange project off Exit 332 near University Boulevard. That exit will completely close in early June. Davidson says it is essential for the City to repave high-traffic roads that will become more heavily used once detour routes are established.

The City began construction on University Boulevard last week and expects the road to reopen Friday just in time for move in day at BYU-Idaho. Completion of Pioneer Road is yet to be determined. Construction on S. Yellowstone is expected to begin on Monday. For more information about the CRABS Project, you can visit the city’s website.

Staying safe in a work zone

These road construction projects just so happen to coincide with National Work Zone Awareness week which spans from April 15 – April 19 each year. Matthew Conde with AAA Idaho says work zone fatalities rose from 780 to 874 between 2020 and 2021.

“We saw a big part of that uptick happening on local roads,” Conde said. “So, when we talk about work zone safety, we’re not just talking about the freeway.”

Conde says the changing nature of work zones make them harder to navigate. He recommends looking at route options in advance and not relying solely on GPS directions.

“It’s a very dynamic place,” said Conde. “For that reason, we have the lower speed limits so that we can combat some of that. Keep those speeds down and then have a little bit more reaction time.”

