IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Heritage Park is a 14-acre plot situated along the Snake River. The City of Idaho Falls is currently in phase 2 of its master plan which includes adding irrigation and landscaping. Phase 3 will be in full swing by next summer.

Proposed features of the park include trails and surface water gardens. The biggest additions like an event amphitheater and Heritage stops will be added during phase 4 of the project.

The City of Idaho Falls celebrated the future development of Heritage Park with held a ribbon-cutting last June. For more information about local park development, see our other coverage HERE.