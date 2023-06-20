Remember when: There were things we used to do “back in the day” when there were no cell phones, your life was hand-written in cursive, and we all wore “Jamz” during the summer. Schedules were mandated by the time your favorite TV show came on – unless you knew how to set a VCR.

What do you know how to do, that doesn’t matter anymore? Untangle a phone cord?

Roll your pants legs tight at the bottom? Bang on the set and adjust the foil on the TV antenna to get channel 8 every night?