IDHAO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – While we have warmed up a bit over the weekend, the melted snow is leaving behind another threat for drivers, black ice.

Black ice is usually transparent, which means that it is nearly impossible to see. Which can lead to disastrous accidents for drivers.

“Unfortunately, a lot of times you can’t see it (black ice) until you’re right on top of it and you’re spinning around in your vehicle,” Jessica Clements, Public Information Officer, Idaho Falls Police Department. “People just need to make sure they’re being careful and allowing enough room between themselves and other drivers.”

If you do hit black ice, experts say you’re first reaction must be to remain calm and avoid overreacting.

If you can’t avoid a fishtail, you want to steer calmly in the direction you back wheels are sliding to.

When you do need to turn, no matter what kind of car you are driving, industry experts say performing one action at a time could save your life.

While still in a straight line, gently step on the breaks to slow the vehicle. Once at a safe speed release the break and then make your turn. When the wheel is strait again, that’s when you accelerate.

Steering combine with breaking or accelerating increases your chances of loosing control.

Mitch Kvarfordt the owner of Fred and Wayne’s tells that having our tires in good condition is a necessity for driving this time of year.

“Make sure that they are not more than half worn out because the more worn out the tires get plus flex, they have less flex, they have less traction.” Kvarfordt said.

Black ice isn’t limited to the roads. It can also form on sidewalks.

According to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, falls from icy sidewalks are some of their most common injuries every year.

“Falls our are number one trauma here at EIRMC,” Tonya Rupe said. “They’re our number one injury and number two cause of traumatic death, so it is something to be very serious about.”

Law enforcement says if the road or sidewalks look wet and the surrounding area doesn’t, there could be black ice.

Additionally, drivers should take extra caution while driving on overpasses, which are notorious for freezing first.