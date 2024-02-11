HOUSTON (AP) — A motive remains unclear after a woman in a trenchcoat opened fire in celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Texas. The shooting happened Sunday in between services at one of the nation’s largest megachurches. Police say two off-duty officers working security shot and killed the suspect, who was not immediately identified. Two other people were also shot an injured, including a 5-year-old boy who entered the church with the shooter and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The sound of gunfire sent worshippers rushing for safety. The church is big enough to hold around 16,000 people and is located in the former home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

