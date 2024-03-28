Here’s what to know about the cargo ship that crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse and leaving six construction workers presumed dead. If stood upright, the Dali would reach almost to the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris or about two-thirds of the way up the Empire State Building in New York. It can carry the equivalent of almost 10,000 standard-sized metal shipping containers. The ship is owned by Grace Ocean Private Ltd, flies a Singapore flag and is powered by diesel engines. It passed an inspection in Chile last July and an inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard last September found no problems.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.