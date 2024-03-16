MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — An independent commission has been reviewing the events leading up to Maine’s deadliest mass shooting. Army reservist Robert Card killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2023. The main takeaways from the report released Friday are that law enforcement should have seized Card’s guns and taken him into protective custody weeks before the shooting. The Associated Press offers a deeper look at what the commission found, as well as some of the reactions.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.