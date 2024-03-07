SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Now that jurors in New Mexico have convicted a movie weapons supervisor of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” attention will turn to the actor’s own trial. Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin has said he pulled back the hammer — but not the trigger — and the gun fired. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter ahead of his July trial date.

