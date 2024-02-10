By BALINT SZLANKO
Associated Press
Violence has continued this week in the Gaza Strip as well as across the broader Middle East. The U.S. administration has been pushing for a prolonged cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, but so far has not succeeded. These are things you need to know happened in the region this week.
