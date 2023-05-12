NEW YORK (AP) — Elon Musk is welcoming a veteran ad executive to the helm of Twitter. He says he has hired Linda Yaccarino as the social media site’s new CEO. Yaccarino has worked as an advertising executive for decades. She came to NBCUniversal in 2011 and was most recently chairman, advertising and client partnerships. There, she oversaw all market strategy and advertising revenue, which totaled nearly $10 billion, for NBCUniversal’s entire portfolio of broadcast, cable and digital assets. Before that, she held a variety of roles at Turner Broadcasting System from 1996 to 2011, including executive vice president and chief operating officer.

