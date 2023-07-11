BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – So far this summer, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has responded to nine water rescues.

Idaho gives residents and visitors many opportunities to enjoy its outdoors, especially the water in the summertime, but it’s not necessarily the safest way to recreate.

The BSCO encourages people to get out on the water but also keep in mind its dangers. The Snake River passes through many counties in Idaho. BCSO Marine Deputy Michael Vasquez says the river is still cold, quick moving and water levels can fluctuate.

The best way to stay safe on the water in to simply wear a life jacket. Deputy Vasquez says, “We’ve never responded to a drowned person in a life jacket.” Even the most experienced boaters, floaters, jet skiers, etc. need a life jacket.

If you do choose to take it off while on the boat, have it readily available in case disaster strikes – It should never be tucked away in a compartment.

“We had two river rescues where the boats both capsized, both went under the water, and nobody had life jackets on,” Vasquez said. “They weren’t wearing them. They (life jackets) were with the boat but they didn’t have time to put them on it went down so fast.”

Idaho does not require a boating license, but there are rules and regulations to follow while out on the water for motor boats, kayaks, and other floatation devices.

BCSO holds boater safety courses routinely once per year. Courses throughout the stand are also held throughout the year. BCSO offers these safety courses to the high schools in District 93, but they are also willing to set up these courses anytime for any group who may want to learn. To set something up with BCSO contact their office at (208) 529-1200.