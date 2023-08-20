This week’s new entertainment releases include the “Mandalorian” spin-off “Star Wars: Ahsoka” starring Rosario Dawson, the well-received, fantasy movie “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” lands on Prime Video and Tim McGraw roars back with the album “Standing Room Only.” Adam Sandler and his daughter, Sunny, star in “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” “Invasion” season 2 launches on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, the soul-stirring Italian epic of male friendship “The Eight Mountains” begins streaming and the video game Immortals of Aveum offers a first-person shooter with sorcery.

