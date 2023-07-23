This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Post Malone, a movie starring Zach Galifianakis about the creation of the cute collectable Beanie Babies and a video game for the whole family with Disney Illusion Island. Thandiwe Newton plays a former New Orleans cop-turned-college professor living in a remote part of Montana who catches two hunters trespassing on her property in the movie thriller “God’s Country,” and comedian Chris Estrada’s “This Fool” returns for a second season, featuring a working-class hero who has the best of intentions but often finds himself in absurd situations.

