WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive blast Tuesday rocked a Gaza City hospital that was packed with wounded and displaced Palestinians amid an Israeli offensive on Gaza. The Hamas-run Health Ministry says at least 500 people are dead. Hamas is blaming an Israeli airstrike, while Israel says a rocket misfire by Palestinian militants is to blame. Outraged Arab leaders and protesters are condemning the attack. It led President Joe Biden to cancel one leg of his trip to the region to try to deal with the turmoil. Here’s what we know about Tuesday’s attack.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.