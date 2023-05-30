By Vince Rodriguez

RED RIVER, New Mexico (KOAT) — 3 people are dead and 5 others were injured in a shooting between two motorcycle gangs during the Red River Motorcycle Rally.

New Mexico State Police say all those who died and were injured were members of a motorcycle gang.

State police say the shooting happened after an altercation between the Bandidos and the Water Dogs motorcycle gangs.

Those who were shot were transported to different hospitals in New Mexico and Colorado. Holy Cross Hospital in Taos, UNM Hospital in Albuquerque and a hospital in Denver, Colorado treated those involved in the shooting.

State police say the following people have been arrested in relation to the shooting:

Jacob Castillo – A member of the Waterdogs. Castillo has been charged with murder. Matthew Jackson – A member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Gang. Jackson has been charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm in a liquor establishment. Christopher Garcia – A member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Gang. Garcia has been charged with possession of cocaine.

The deceased have been identified as the following:

Anthony Silva (26 years old from Los Lunas) – Member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Gang Randy Sanchez (46 years old from Albuquerque) – Member of the Water Dogs Motorcycle Gang Damien Breaux (46 years old from Socorro) – Member of the Bandidos Motorcycle Gang

New Mexico State Police say they will step up enforcement during the weekend by adding security, having roving patrols, and ensuring bars will not be overserving anyone.

The mayor of Red River has asked businesses to close if they can.

