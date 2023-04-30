Drug shortages are growing in the United States, and experts see no clear path to resolving them. For patients, that could mean more treatment delays, medication switches and other hassles filling a prescription. That depends on the drug, some of which manufacturers have little incentive to make in large amounts because they generate thin profits. Unexpected demand spikes, manufacturing problems and tight ingredient supplies have contributed in recent months to shortages that stress patients, parents and doctors. The University of Utah Drug Information Service says there were 301 active national drug shortages through this year’s first quarter.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.