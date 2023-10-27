LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A billiard ball being hit, a dropped bowling ball and a popping balloon. Those are some of the noises that witnesses in Lewiston, Maine, thought they heard when a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley Wednesday. Their curiosity quickly turned to terror, both there and at a bar and grill where authorities say a gunman who remains on the loose went on to shoot more people. Authorities on Friday identified the 18 people who were killed. Tammy Asselin, whose cousin was killed, who was at the bowling alley with her 10-year-old daughter. She says her daughter has been why they were targeted. Authorities say they haven’t found a motive.

